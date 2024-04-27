Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 158 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Entergy were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 157.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entergy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Entergy from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Entergy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $874,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,247.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $151,845.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,433.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $874,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,247.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,685 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $106.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $87.10 and a 12 month high of $108.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.67.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $31.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. Entergy’s payout ratio is 45.34%.

Entergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.