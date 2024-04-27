PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $40.47

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $40.47 and last traded at $40.97, with a volume of 97375 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.41.

PCH has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.31 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 233.77%.

In related news, VP Michele Tyler sold 3,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $179,115.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,864 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,340.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PotlatchDeltic news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 17,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $793,881.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,111 shares in the company, valued at $10,881,339.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michele Tyler sold 3,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $179,115.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,340.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,626 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2,132.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the third quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 43.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

