REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) Shares Bought by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,537 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.06% of REX American Resources worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of REX American Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of REX American Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of REX American Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 172.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,341 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

REX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of REX American Resources in a report on Friday, April 12th.

In other news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 2,000 shares of REX American Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $119,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,280,858. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 2,000 shares of REX American Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $119,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,280,858. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 4,943 shares of REX American Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.57, for a total transaction of $289,511.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,487,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,114,792.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,984 shares of company stock worth $6,643,493 over the last ninety days. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:REX opened at $57.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.28. REX American Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $27.47 and a twelve month high of $60.78. The company has a market capitalization of $998.20 million, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.07.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $187.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.00 million. REX American Resources had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that REX American Resources Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

