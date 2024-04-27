Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 20,535 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,840,668 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $561,274,000 after purchasing an additional 265,583 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,084,921 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $192,312,000 after acquiring an additional 62,468 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,358,416 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $164,835,000 after acquiring an additional 186,627 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,952,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,647,000 after acquiring an additional 166,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 172.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $72,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

ST opened at $34.96 on Friday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52 week low of $30.56 and a 52 week high of $47.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -699.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $992.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -959.81%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

