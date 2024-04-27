Sigma Planning Corp Has $403,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 49.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,933 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Traveka Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $105.37 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12-month low of $85.04 and a 12-month high of $109.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

