Sigma Planning Corp Trims Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 70.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,644 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 13,245 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Shell were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Shell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shell by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Shell by 217.7% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 28.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE SHEL opened at $73.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $55.78 and a 52 week high of $73.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.87.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s payout ratio is 48.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Get Our Latest Report on Shell

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.