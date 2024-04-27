Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,507 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVZ. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,127 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 54,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Paralel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 116,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Invesco by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 210,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IVZ shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Invesco in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Invesco from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.79.

Invesco Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of IVZ opened at $14.68 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $18.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -109.33%.

Invesco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.