Signaturefd LLC Purchases 463 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 61.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Zscaler by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 231.7% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.24, for a total transaction of $1,653,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,340,693.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.24, for a total value of $1,653,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,340,693.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $1,488,607.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,435,390.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,715 shares of company stock valued at $5,865,882. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zscaler Trading Up 1.3 %

ZS opened at $177.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of -186.37 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.93 and a twelve month high of $259.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $198.51 and a 200-day moving average of $203.25.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on ZS shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Zscaler from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Zscaler from $311.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Zscaler from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.24.

View Our Latest Analysis on ZS

Zscaler Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.