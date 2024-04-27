Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,961 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Splunk were worth $43,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the third quarter worth about $6,248,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 682.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 84,838 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,909,000 after purchasing an additional 73,990 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 48,043 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 9,847 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the third quarter worth $2,486,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Splunk in the third quarter valued at $320,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk Stock Performance

Splunk stock opened at $156.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.19 and a fifty-two week high of $156.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.98. The company has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.52, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The software company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $1.42. Splunk had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 32,117.42%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPLK. StockNews.com began coverage on Splunk in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Splunk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.31.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

