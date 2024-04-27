T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Director Telekom Ag Deutsche Sells 189,670 Shares of Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total value of $30,965,524.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 678,107,041 shares in the company, valued at $110,707,755,513.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Telekom Ag Deutsche also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 24th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.61, for a total value of $31,031,908.70.

On Monday, April 22nd, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.58, for a total value of $30,836,548.60.

On Friday, April 19th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.87, for a total value of $30,701,882.90.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,703 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.98, for a total value of $27,309,065.94.

On Monday, April 15th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,703 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $27,353,448.72.

On Friday, April 12th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,703 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.08, for a total value of $27,326,136.24.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,903 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $27,335,934.85.

On Monday, April 8th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total value of $30,574,804.00.

On Friday, April 5th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.41, for a total value of $30,614,634.70.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.49, for a total value of $30,819,478.30.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $163.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $194.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.98. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $168.64.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on TMUS. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T-Mobile US

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 232.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

