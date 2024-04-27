The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Purchases 123,388 Shares of Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 123,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.22 per share, with a total value of $3,111,845.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 34,805,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,797,408.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 26th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 219,303 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.46 per share, with a total value of $5,364,151.38.

On Friday, April 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 413,227 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.58 per share, with a total value of $10,570,346.66.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 513,104 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $13,320,179.84.

On Monday, April 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 938,896 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $25,331,414.08.

On Thursday, April 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,250,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.76 per share, with a total value of $34,700,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 189,759 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $5,550,450.75.

On Monday, March 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 199,664 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.82 per share, with a total value of $5,754,316.48.

On Thursday, March 21st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 333,916 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $9,656,850.72.

On Monday, March 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 20,609 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.94 per share, with a total value of $617,033.46.

On Friday, March 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 521,804 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.86 per share, with a total value of $15,581,067.44.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $24.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.94. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $22.24 and a 1-year high of $31.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSXMK. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 43,283.3% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 52.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 615.9% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter worth $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

