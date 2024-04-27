Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Announces Earnings Results

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64, Briefing.com reports. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.27 EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO opened at $165.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $104.18 and a twelve month high of $184.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.07 and its 200-day moving average is $140.61. The stock has a market cap of $55.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on VLO. Bank of America upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.63.

About Valero Energy

(Get Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.