vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.68

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.68 and traded as high as $26.97. vTv Therapeutics shares last traded at $26.97, with a volume of 3,777 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of vTv Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

vTv Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $81.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.65.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in vTv Therapeutics stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 242,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC owned about 0.23% of vTv Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for metabolic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes that is in Phase III clinical trial; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases, psoriasis, COPD, and Atopic Dermatitis that is in Phase III clinical trial.

