Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $403,000 Stock Position in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,362 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.14% of Waterstone Financial worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 555.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 164,690 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 155,904 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the period. 62.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

Waterstone Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Waterstone Financial stock opened at $11.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $15.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.24. The stock has a market cap of $234.86 million, a PE ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.59.

Waterstone Financial Dividend Announcement

About Waterstone Financial

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.43%.

(Free Report)

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.