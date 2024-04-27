Xponance Inc. Increases Stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 641.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 832,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,423,000 after purchasing an additional 720,098 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter worth $3,569,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $1,294,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 58.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,424,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,427,000 after acquiring an additional 523,903 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ELF shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $141.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.33.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Up 2.0 %

ELF stock opened at $179.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 79.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.80 and a 12 month high of $221.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.57 and its 200 day moving average is $151.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $270.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.66 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 28.98%. On average, research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total transaction of $4,677,693.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,713.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total value of $218,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,492,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total transaction of $4,677,693.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,713.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,081 shares of company stock valued at $30,457,064. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.