Xponance Inc. Lowers Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 255,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,587,000 after purchasing an additional 128,076 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,835,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14,782.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 90,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,656,000 after acquiring an additional 89,582 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter worth $14,624,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 586,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,327,000 after acquiring an additional 75,698 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total transaction of $1,621,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,657 shares in the company, valued at $93,151,899.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,924,500 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SITE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $121.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Loop Capital cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $170.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.88.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

NYSE:SITE opened at $162.54 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.81 and a 52 week high of $188.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Featured Articles

