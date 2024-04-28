17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Shares Up 5.1%

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.95 and last traded at $2.89. 3,035 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 13,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

17 Education & Technology Group Stock Up 5.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average of $2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of -0.31.

Get 17 Education & Technology Group alerts:

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter. 17 Education & Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 37.54% and a negative net margin of 185.00%. The business had revenue of $6.67 million for the quarter.

17 Education & Technology Group Company Profile

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides education and education technology services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers other educational products and services, including membership-based premium educational content subscriptions for educational contents, light courses, chinese reading, math oral arithmetic, reading machines, study plans, and associated services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 17 Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 17 Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.