3,364 Shares in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 108,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 33,867 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 280,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,646,000 after acquiring an additional 103,222 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,707,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,336,000 after buying an additional 145,466 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 46,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 15,666 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,054,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,812,000 after acquiring an additional 50,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised Synchrony Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.72.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $283,964.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,995.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $283,964.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,995.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Curtis Howse sold 6,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $264,584.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,534,503.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,158 shares of company stock valued at $6,106,106. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SYF opened at $44.67 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $26.59 and a 12 month high of $45.46. The stock has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.91.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.19). Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 14.35%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

