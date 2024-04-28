3,681 Shares in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Purchased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Agree Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 267.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADC opened at $57.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.29. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $52.69 and a 1-year high of $69.26.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 174.12%.

In other news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 20,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.00 per share, with a total value of $1,164,510.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 392,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,375,293. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 20,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.00 per share, with a total value of $1,164,510.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 392,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,375,293. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joey Agree acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.56 per share, with a total value of $115,120.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,903 shares in the company, valued at $32,112,896.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 42,482 shares of company stock worth $2,397,572 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADC shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Agree Realty from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $69.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Agree Realty from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Agree Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.61.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

