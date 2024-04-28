536 Shares in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 978,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,560,000 after purchasing an additional 55,903 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 828,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,651,000 after acquiring an additional 71,359 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 776,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,233,000 after acquiring an additional 89,198 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 643,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,427,000 after acquiring an additional 32,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 201.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 534,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,639,000 after acquiring an additional 357,268 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ESS opened at $246.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $238.81 and its 200 day moving average is $231.90. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.85 and a 12 month high of $252.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 155.31%.

ESS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $215.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Essex Property Trust from $225.00 to $223.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.37.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

