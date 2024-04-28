Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($2.38) Per Share

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for Abeona Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($2.38) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.86). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Abeona Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.05) per share.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Abeona Therapeutics Trading Up 2.2 %

Abeona Therapeutics stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.23 and a 200-day moving average of $5.60. The firm has a market cap of $89.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.49. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $9.01.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.13).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abeona Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABEO. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 1,889.9% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 14,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 13,418 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 100.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 371,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 185,638 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 125.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 450,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 77.7% in the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after buying an additional 496,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $648,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Abeona Therapeutics

In other news, SVP Brendan M. O’malley bought 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $27,864.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 188,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,446.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

