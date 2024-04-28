accesso Technology Group (OTCMKTS:LOQPF) Stock Price Down 3.8%

accesso Technology Group plc (OTCMKTS:LOQPF – Get Free Report) dropped 3.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.69 and last traded at $7.69. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.99.

accesso Technology Group Stock Down 3.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.97.

About accesso Technology Group

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, Asia, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Central and South America. It operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

