Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JMP Securities from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ACRV. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.63.

Acrivon Therapeutics Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Acrivon Therapeutics stock opened at $8.46 on Thursday. Acrivon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.19 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.36. The firm has a market cap of $191.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.94.

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.14). Equities research analysts anticipate that Acrivon Therapeutics will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Acrivon Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 2,353,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,360,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,567,293. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acrivon Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Acrivon Therapeutics stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV – Free Report) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.06% of Acrivon Therapeutics worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acrivon Therapeutics Company Profile

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.

