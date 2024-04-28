Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect Advanced Micro Devices to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Advanced Micro Devices to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $157.40 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $81.02 and a one year high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $254.38 billion, a PE ratio of 302.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.55.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 341,143 shares of company stock valued at $62,580,844 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.59.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

