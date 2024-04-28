Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) PT Raised to C$18.50

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ARE. CIBC increased their price objective on Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Aecon Group from C$10.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Desjardins increased their price target on Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Aecon Group from C$17.00 to C$18.25 in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.17.

TSE:ARE opened at C$17.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.58. Aecon Group has a 52 week low of C$8.42 and a 52 week high of C$17.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C$0.04. Aecon Group had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of C$846.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.03 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Aecon Group will post 0.7603047 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Martina Doyle sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.42, for a total value of C$37,191.30. In related news, Senior Officer Martina Doyle sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.42, for a total value of C$37,191.30. Also, Senior Officer Adam Robert Borgatti bought 4,231 shares of Aecon Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.07 per share, with a total value of C$55,299.17. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

