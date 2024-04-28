Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) PT Raised to C$21.00

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at ATB Capital from C$19.50 to C$21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.17% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Aecon Group from C$17.00 to C$18.25 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Aecon Group from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Aecon Group from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$19.17.

Shares of TSE:ARE opened at C$17.05 on Friday. Aecon Group has a 1 year low of C$8.42 and a 1 year high of C$17.40. The company has a market cap of C$1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$16.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.58.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$846.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.03 billion. Aecon Group had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aecon Group will post 0.7603047 EPS for the current year.

In other Aecon Group news, Senior Officer Adam Robert Borgatti acquired 4,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.07 per share, with a total value of C$55,299.17. In other Aecon Group news, Director Stuart Lee acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$16.33 per share, with a total value of C$114,310.00. Also, Senior Officer Adam Robert Borgatti acquired 4,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,299.17. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

