Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report issued on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$908.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1 billion. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 1.06%.

Separately, Desjardins upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TSE:AQN opened at C$8.37 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of C$6.75 and a 1 year high of C$12.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 209.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.16, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.294 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.05%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,475.00%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

