American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $1.48 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of American Electric Power in a report issued on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.49. The consensus estimate for American Electric Power’s current full-year earnings is $5.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Electric Power’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

AEP has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.50 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.08.

American Electric Power stock opened at $85.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $93.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.53 and its 200 day moving average is $80.46.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEP. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 4.4% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 4.2% during the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

