Analysts Offer Predictions for Albertsons Companies, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) – Roth Capital lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Albertsons Companies in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.99. Roth Capital has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Albertsons Companies’ current full-year earnings is $2.47 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Albertsons Companies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Mkm upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.45.

Albertsons Companies Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $20.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.80 and a 200 day moving average of $21.58. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.50. Albertsons Companies has a 12-month low of $19.84 and a 12-month high of $23.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albertsons Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 255.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.