Analysts Offer Predictions for Danaher Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) – William Blair increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Danaher in a report released on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $7.67 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.61. The consensus estimate for Danaher’s current full-year earnings is $7.65 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.64.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $246.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $182.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $259.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 18.31%.

In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total value of $636,280.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,891.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total value of $636,280.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,891.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at $9,601,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,565 shares of company stock worth $26,641,364 in the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DHR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,752,382,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 18.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,930,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,185,203,000 after buying an additional 3,905,449 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 214.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,073,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $711,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,038 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,757,558 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,876,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,586 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,956,519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,691,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

