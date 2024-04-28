Analysts Set Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Price Target at $23.63

Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.63.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATEC. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

NASDAQ ATEC opened at $12.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.63 and a 200 day moving average of $13.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.55. Alphatec has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.90 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphatec will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John Todd Koning sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $480,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 393,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,823.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphatec news, Director Evan Bakst acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $202,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $202,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Todd Koning sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $480,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,042,823.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,069 shares of company stock valued at $3,971,495 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphatec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

