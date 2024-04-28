Analysts Set Expectations for Simmons First National Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Simmons First National in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the bank will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Simmons First National’s current full-year earnings is $1.35 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Simmons First National’s FY2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Simmons First National had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Simmons First National from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stephens reduced their price objective on Simmons First National from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Simmons First National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Simmons First National Stock Performance

Shares of Simmons First National stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.00. Simmons First National has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $20.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simmons First National

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Simmons First National in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Simmons First National in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Simmons First National by 250,150.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 10,006 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Simmons First National by 1,314.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 11,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Simmons First National in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

