Analysts Set WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Target Price at $9.14

Shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.01.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WW shares. UBS Group cut their target price on WW International from $3.00 to $2.10 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of WW International in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of WW International from $8.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of WW International in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Get WW International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WW

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WW International

WW International Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of WW International by 627.0% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 292,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 252,267 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in WW International during the third quarter valued at about $1,273,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of WW International during the fourth quarter worth $993,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WW International by 64.7% during the third quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 74,100 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in WW International in the 3rd quarter valued at $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

WW stock opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $138.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.77. WW International has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $13.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.39.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $205.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.95 million. On average, research analysts predict that WW International will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About WW International

(Get Free Report

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight health journeys.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.