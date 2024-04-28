Analyzing Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF) and Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST)

Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF – Get Free Report) and Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bancorp 34 and Catalyst Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bancorp 34 $28.85 million 1.22 -$3.40 million N/A N/A Catalyst Bancorp $11.25 million 4.76 $600,000.00 $0.14 83.83

Catalyst Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bancorp 34.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bancorp 34 N/A N/A N/A Catalyst Bancorp 5.35% 0.71% 0.22%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Bancorp 34 and Catalyst Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Bancorp 34 and Catalyst Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bancorp 34 0 0 0 0 N/A Catalyst Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.5% of Bancorp 34 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.1% of Catalyst Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of Bancorp 34 shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Catalyst Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Bancorp 34 has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Catalyst Bancorp has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Catalyst Bancorp beats Bancorp 34 on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bancorp 34

Bancorp 34, Inc. operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand and time deposits, NOW accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides term, working capital, construction, USDA, small business administration, equipment, assisted living and skilled nursing, renewable energy and solar equipment, and commercial real estate loans; and small to medium size business and business acquisitions financing; lines of credit; and employee stock ownership plans, HOA lending, and investor pools of single family rentals. In addition, it offers credit and debit cards; safe deposit boxes; and merchant card processing, cash management, e-banking, mobile and online banking, bill payment, and merchant capture services. The company operates through its network of full-service branches in Scottsdale and Arizona, as well as Alamogordo and Las Cruces, New Mexico. Bancorp 34, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Catalyst Bancorp

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Catalyst Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Louisiana. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers single family residential first mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land loans, consumer loans, and other loans. In addition, the company invests in various types of securities comprising mortgage-backed securities, the U.S. treasury obligations, securities of various federal agencies and of state and municipal governments, certificates of deposit at federally insured banks and savings institutions, and federal funds. Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Opelousas, Louisiana.

