Analyzing Borealis Foods (NASDAQ:BRLS) & B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS)

Borealis Foods (NASDAQ:BRLS – Get Free Report) and B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Borealis Foods and B&G Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Borealis Foods alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Borealis Foods N/A N/A -12.25% B&G Foods -3.21% 8.68% 1.98%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.7% of Borealis Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.2% of B&G Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of Borealis Foods shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of B&G Foods shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Borealis Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A B&G Foods 2 1 0 0 1.33

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Borealis Foods and B&G Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

B&G Foods has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential downside of 14.10%. Given B&G Foods’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe B&G Foods is more favorable than Borealis Foods.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Borealis Foods and B&G Foods’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Borealis Foods N/A N/A -$2.94 million ($0.21) -19.05 B&G Foods $2.06 billion 0.42 -$66.20 million ($0.88) -12.57

Borealis Foods has higher earnings, but lower revenue than B&G Foods. Borealis Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than B&G Foods, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Borealis Foods has a beta of -0.16, meaning that its stock price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B&G Foods has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

B&G Foods beats Borealis Foods on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Borealis Foods

(Get Free Report)

Borealis Foods Inc. engages in the distribution of plant-based protein food products. The company's product includes Chef Woo, a high-protein meat alternative; and Ramen Express, vegetarian ramen noodles. Borealis Foods Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Oakville, Canada.

About B&G Foods

(Get Free Report)

B&G Foods, Inc. manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, crackers, baking powder and soda, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products. It markets its products under various brands, including Ac'cent, B&G, B&M, Baker's Joy, Bear Creek Country Kitchens, Brer Rabbit, Canoleo, Cary's, Clabber Girl, Cream of Rice, Cream of Wheat, Crisco, Dash, Davis, Devonsheer, Don Pepino, Durkee, Grandma's Molasses, Green Giant, Joan of Arc, Las Palmas, Le Sueur, MacDonald's, Mama Mary's, Maple Grove Farms of Vermont, McCann's, Molly McButter, New York Flatbreads, New York Style, Old London, Ortega, Polaner, Red Devil, Regina, Rumford, Sa-són, Sclafani, Spice Islands, Spring Tree, Sugar Twin, Tone's, Trappey's, TrueNorth, Underwood, Vermont Maid, Victoria, Weber, and Wright's. The company also sells, markets, and distributes household products under the Static Guard brand. It sells and distributes its products directly, as well as through a network of independent brokers and distributors to supermarket chains, foodservice outlets, mass merchants, warehouse clubs, non-food outlets, and specialty distributors. The company was formerly known as B&G Foods Holdings Corp. and changed its name to B&G Foods, Inc. in October 2004. B&G Foods, Inc. was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Borealis Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borealis Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.