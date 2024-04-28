Analyzing U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGO) and Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) and U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGO – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.5% of Osisko Gold Royalties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of U.S. GoldMining shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Osisko Gold Royalties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of U.S. GoldMining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Osisko Gold Royalties and U.S. GoldMining’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osisko Gold Royalties $183.20 million 16.29 -$35.81 million ($0.19) -84.47 U.S. GoldMining N/A N/A -$9.36 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

U.S. GoldMining has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Osisko Gold Royalties.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Osisko Gold Royalties and U.S. GoldMining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osisko Gold Royalties 0 2 0 0 2.00 U.S. GoldMining 0 0 1 0 3.00

Osisko Gold Royalties presently has a consensus target price of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 27.73%. U.S. GoldMining has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 265.66%. Given U.S. GoldMining’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe U.S. GoldMining is more favorable than Osisko Gold Royalties.

Profitability

This table compares Osisko Gold Royalties and U.S. GoldMining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osisko Gold Royalties -19.34% 6.78% 5.60% U.S. GoldMining N/A N/A N/A

Summary

U.S. GoldMining beats Osisko Gold Royalties on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada. In addition, it is involved in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mining projects. It primarily explores for precious metals, including gold, silver, diamond, and others. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About U.S. GoldMining

U.S. GoldMining Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company's primary asset is the 100%-owned Whistler exploration property, a gold-copper exploration project comprising mining claims totaling 53,700 acres located in Yentna Mining District, Alaska. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Vancouver, Canada. U.S. GoldMining Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GoldMining Inc.

