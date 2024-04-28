AON (NYSE:AON) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Weak Earnings

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $268.06 and last traded at $277.16, with a volume of 730889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $306.00.

The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. AON had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,150.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.17 earnings per share.

AON Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.675 dividend. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $334.69.

Insider Transactions at AON

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $301.97 per share, with a total value of $15,098,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,463,980. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 40,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.29, for a total transaction of $12,582,979.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,991,685.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lester B. Knight bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $301.97 per share, with a total value of $15,098,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,463,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,532 shares of company stock valued at $23,335,805. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AON

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth about $1,050,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 177.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 11,806 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at $3,203,000. James Hambro & Partners raised its position in AON by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 223,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,137,000 after purchasing an additional 20,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in AON by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $56.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.06.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Stories

