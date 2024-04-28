ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Gap Down to $138.08

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $138.08, but opened at $130.02. ArcBest shares last traded at $127.99, with a volume of 63,352 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARCB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $133.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.54.

ArcBest Stock Down 7.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.07%.

Insider Transactions at ArcBest

In other news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total transaction of $283,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,530.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCB. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in ArcBest by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 458,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,565,000 after buying an additional 39,215 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in ArcBest by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 378,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,445,000 after buying an additional 35,968 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ArcBest by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,033,000 after buying an additional 7,094 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in ArcBest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,108,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ArcBest by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 281,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,634,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

Further Reading

