Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC) Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Free Report) were up 3.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 605,332 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,528,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded Asensus Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $2.00 to $0.35 in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

The firm has a market cap of $67.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.43.

Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Asensus Surgical had a negative net margin of 914.46% and a negative return on equity of 135.94%. The business had revenue of $5.43 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Asensus Surgical, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Asensus Surgical stock. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Free Report) by 773.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Asensus Surgical were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery (MIS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to perform performance-guided surgery for surgeons to deliver outcomes to patients.

