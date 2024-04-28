Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from GBX 530 to GBX 580. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Atalaya Mining traded as high as GBX 452.50 ($5.59) and last traded at GBX 447.05 ($5.52), with a volume of 206223 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 441.50 ($5.45).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.06) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

Atalaya Mining Price Performance

About Atalaya Mining

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 377.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 341.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £619.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,926.09, a PEG ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.65.

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is the Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It explores for copper concentrates, silver by-products, and gold.

