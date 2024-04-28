Atb Cap Markets Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 24th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $3.18 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

CP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.42.

Shares of CP opened at $81.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1 year low of $68.92 and a 1 year high of $91.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.85.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CP. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.95%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

