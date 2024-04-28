Atb Cap Markets Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets upped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.45. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.92 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.86 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. CIBC lowered Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.05.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $125.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.88. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $134.02.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth about $21,981,000. Harrington Investments INC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.8% during the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 20,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 95.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.6% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.03%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

