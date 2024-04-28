Atlas Arteria (OTCMKTS:MAQAF) Shares Down 3.2%

Atlas Arteria Limited (OTCMKTS:MAQAF – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.34 and last traded at $3.34. 450 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 3,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average is $3.60.

Atlas Arteria Limited owns, develops, and operates toll roads. It holds a 31.14% of interest in the APRR and A79 and 31.17% interest in the ADELAC located in France; 100% interest in the Warnow Tunnel located in Rostock, Germany; 66.67% interest in the Chicago Skyway situated in Chicago and 100% interest in the Dulles Greenway located in Virginia, United States.

