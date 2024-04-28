Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) PT Lowered to $230.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $260.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TEAM. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.22.

TEAM stock opened at $179.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Atlassian has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $258.69. The firm has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -284.84 and a beta of 0.63.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.24). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 15.54% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlassian will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total value of $2,074,754.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,990,166.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Gene Liu sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total value of $48,321.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,018,939.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total transaction of $2,074,754.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,990,166.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 300,450 shares of company stock valued at $61,721,553 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

