Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Boosts Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,795,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,285,736,000 after buying an additional 3,381,514 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,804,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,068,583,000 after buying an additional 2,400,882 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.7% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,800,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $677,833,000 after buying an additional 1,389,785 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 56.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,473,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $301,859,000 after buying an additional 1,250,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 44.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,490,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,336,000 after buying an additional 1,068,723 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSM opened at $138.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $82.16 and a 1-year high of $158.40. The stock has a market cap of $717.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.4408 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

