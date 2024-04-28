Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 95.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,746 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:JCPB opened at $45.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.89.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1873 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

