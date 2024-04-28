Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 3,260 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $3,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the third quarter worth $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 154.8% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $93.58 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.72 and a 1 year high of $123.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.65 and its 200 day moving average is $105.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.73.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 195.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CCI

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.