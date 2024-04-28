Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Cuts Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,682 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 44,366 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total value of $3,183,021.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,813,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,578,767,976.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $2,549,620.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,887,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,992,346.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total value of $3,183,021.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,813,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,578,767,976.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,139 shares of company stock valued at $8,977,876 in the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $64.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $81.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.77. The company has a market cap of $48.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.26, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.08.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTNT has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fortinet from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Capital One Financial cut Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.19.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

