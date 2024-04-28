Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Decreases Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,634 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 12,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $47.88 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.65 and a 52 week high of $48.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.15.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

