Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Grows Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $3,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HF Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 30,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 25,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter.

IMCG opened at $67.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.74. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.01 and a 1 year high of $70.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.13.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

